Saudi national trampled to death by elephant in Murchison Falls National Park

Nwoya, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Saudi Arabian National has been trampled to death by an elephant in Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya district. The deceased whose identity wasn’t available by press time was killed on Tuesday morning.

Bashir Hangi, the Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA Communications Manager told URN that the deceased, identified as Sayeed Elshahany was in the company of three other colleagues on a journey from Masindi district through the National Park to Arua city while using a Toyota Wish registration number UBJ 917C.

According to Hangi, preliminary reports indicate the travellers stopped briefly to ease themselves inside the National park during their journey but were charged at by herds of elephants. He however says that the deceased had moved a little further from their vehicle and failed to run for safety when an elephant charged and attacked him.

UWA says in the meantime they are reviewing their safety protocols to avoid a repeat of such incidents. “We appealed to the public especially those transiting through the protected areas to take precautions and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way,” Hangi said.

Wilson Kagoro, the warden in charge of community conservation in Murchison Falls National Park declined to divulge details of the incident and particulars of the deceased in an interview saying “they are handling the matter”.

In September last year, a 40-year-old man identified as Celestino Odongo, a resident of Kole district was trampled to death by a herd of elephants along Karuma-Pakwach road in Nwoya district. The deceased was reportedly being ridden by his nephew when they rammed into a herd of elephants crossing the road.

URN