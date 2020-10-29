Thursday , October 29 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Samson Kasumba’s twitter account hacked
Covid-19 Image

Samson Kasumba’s twitter account hacked

The Independent October 29, 2020 NEWS, TECH NEWS Leave a comment

 

Twitter account hacked. Samson Kasumba. PHOTO NBS TV

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved