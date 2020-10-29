Samson Kasumba’s twitter account hacked

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The twitter account of NBS TV host Samson Kasumba was on Wednesday hacked, prompting quick action to reclaim it by the broadcaster’s tech team.

A statement from NBS’s Desire Derekford Mugumisa stated that, ” A few hours ago, @SamsonKasumba’s account was hacked, and some inappropriate content was shared. Our digital team, headed by @deejahn, has since sorted the issue. We sympathize with Sam. Apologies to those that look up to him that had to see that.”

The TV host announced that an investigation had been launched. “Special thanks to our social media team has handled this very well and a full investigation is on. I have been further educated on cyber security which I am grateful for. The rest is up to every individual to make what they will of who I am am a human being. Thanks all.”

The issue of the hacking came to light when two critics accused Kasumba of hypocrisy, hours after a tweet in which he questioned Ugandan youth’s perception of life, and their ethics. In a tweet, “Fine Boy Kera” had pointed out that among Kasumba’s twitter LIKES was a porn twitter account, while “Fer Rouq” charged that ” Samson is busy insulting a whole generation while watching Twitter Porn.”

Likes are represented by a small heart and are used to show appreciation for a Tweet. Twitter keeps a record of user’s activity – the tweets, likes and comments.

Kasumba first responded to the accusatory tweets by revealing others might have access to his passwords, and that his account might have been hacked. “I am only responsible for what I do. Ever since I handed over my passwords to security of all my gadgets I do not believe I am the only one operating my accounts.”

The tit-for-tat, started earlier in the day with the TV host posting a series of tweets critical of Ugandan youth.

Kasumba first tweeted that, “If half the young people were half as hard working as you are,a quarter as passionate as you are, two thirds as committed as you are and three quarters as patient as you are @CanaryMugume I don’t know where Uganda would be. You stand out in a generation with wrong values. Proud.”

He followed up with another, ” We have a generation that finds taking weed a “Kool” thing, drinking till morning is “hanging out”, pregnancy is worse than being HIV positive, its OK to sit on a boda boda without a helmet, and you can insult anyone you want thats what freedom of speech is for? What a time…”

