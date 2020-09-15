Salim Uhuru wins NRM mayoral race in Kampala Central

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman for Kampala Central, Salim Uhuru has been declared the winner for the mayoral ticket carrying the party flag in the 2021 elections. He polled 75,546 votes beating his rival Patrick Mugisha who polled 9,162 votes after the final tally.

Kampala Central Division NRM Returning Officer Caroline Akitwi declared the winner at the NRM Electoral Commission-EC offices along Kyadondo road on Monday evening.

Uhuru’s declaration followed a tally of votes cast in different villages within Kampala Central which could later be announced for agents on both parties to authenticate. With no complaints in regard to the results on the declaration forms, Akitwi declared Uhuru winner sending the crowd into jubilation before he was whisked away.

Monday’s primary election now brings to the end the party process of choosing flag bearers at different political levels who will compete with other candidates selected by opposition political parties as well as Independents in the coming 2021 general election.

********

URN