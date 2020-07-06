Salah second-fastest to Premier League century

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool star reached landmark for his total of goal and assists on Sunday and matched Eric Cantona’s achievement in the process

When Curtis Jones scored his first Premier League goal in Liverpool’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday, it was not just a significant moment for the 19-year-old.

In setting up the strike with a cushioned header, Mohamed Salah reached a combined total of 100 Premier League goals and assists in the second-fewest number of appearances in the competition’s history.

Salah achieved his century in his 116th Premier League match, the same number Manchester United legend Eric Cantona required to reach three figures for goal involvements.

The only player in the competition’s history to manage the feat faster is Alan Shearer, the League’s all-time leading goalscorer, who got there in exactly 100 matches.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero took 118 matches, while Thierry Henry did so in 121 appearances for Arsenal.

Fewest matches for 100 goal involvements

Player Matches Goals Assists Alan Shearer 100 79 21 Mohammad Salah 116 73 27 Eric Cantona 116 58 42 Sergio Aguero 118 77 23 Thierry Henry 121 71 29

*****

PL