Salah saves Egypt, Super Eagles progress to the last 16

✳ Egypt 1 Guinea-Bissau 0

✳ Nigeria 3 Sudan 1

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | A goal from captain Mohamed Salah (69′) gave Egypt victory over Guinea-Bissau in the second round of Group D of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

The Pharaohs can still hope to advance to the next round as the third best team in the group, although they will not guarantee a direct passage to the knockout place.

The Pharaohs came into the game under pressure after losing to Nigeria (1-0) on the first matchday and they needed to beat Guinea-Bissau, who entered this round with a point (1) from a goalless draw against Sudan.

Earlier, the Super Eagles of Nigeria progressed to the last 16 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 with 3-1 victory over Sudan in Group D.

Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and man of the match Simon Moses scored for the three time African before Walieldin Safour reduced the deficit with a second half penalty.

Nigeria came into the match on the back of their strong 1-0 performance against Egypt while Sudan held Guinea Bissau to a goalless stalemate.

Augustine Eguavoen’s charges got of to a flying start at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua. Samuel Chukwueze clinically dispatched Simon Moses’ inch perfect pass beyond the keeper to break the deadlock.

*****

SOURCE: CAFONLINE