Salah hat-trick gives Liverpool thrilling victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Mohamed Salah hat-trick helped Liverpool to a 4-3 home victory over promoted Leeds United in a pulsating start to their Premier League title defence.

Salah gave Liverpool a fourth-minute lead from the penalty spot but Leeds, playing in the PL for the first time since 2004, were level eight minutes later courtesy of Jack Harrison’s fantastic run and finish.

Virgil van Dijk headed the Reds back in front on 20 minutes before the defender’s loose pass allowed Patrick Bamford to dink the ball over Alisson to make it 2-2.

Salah struck back with a powerful finish to give Liverpool a half-time lead.

Leeds equalised for the third time through Mateusz Klich, after an expert control and finish with 24 minutes left.

But the Whites were unable to hold on as debutant Rodrigo’s foul on Fabinho allowed Salah to complete his hat-trick with a second penalty two minutes from time.