SafeBoda launches partnership with Rubis Energy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SafeBoda has announced a new partnership with Rubis Energy Uganda where customers and drivers will enjoy great discounts when purchasing fuel at Rubis stations.

SafeBoda recently acquired a National Payments Services license from Bank of Uganda which allowed the company to operate digital wallets for Ugandans.

As part of its mission to offer affordable services to its customers and driver community, this partnership comes in handy.

SafeBoda drivers will be getting their fuel at 4,500/= at select fuel stations only if they are paying using the SafeBoda app. Customers who wish to purchase fuel using their SafeBoda wallet will get their fuel cheaper by 100/= per litre from the board prices.

Ricky Rapa Thomson, SafeBoda’s Co-founder and Director said, “At SafeBoda we strive to add value to the communities that we serve whether it is our driver community or our customers; we believe in adding value to them. For our drivers, fuel has been a big issue with the prevailing uncertainty in the market. Our partnership with Rubis Energy Uganda will enable our drivers to do their work efficiently. We are also extending this same token to our customers to enjoy the service.”

Olivier Gatera, Country Manager at Rubis Energy Uganda said, “Through this partnership with SafeBoda, we are able to add value to our customers by offering them high-quality fuel, Rubis Ultratec Petrol or Diesel at a discounted price. Rubis Ultratec fuel is designed to clean the engine, enhance performance, and fuel economy with less emissions.

SafeBoda users can now enjoy the benefits of our premium fuel at various Rubis Stations countrywide.”

The discounted service between SafeBoda and Rubis Energy is limited to 20 conveniently located fuel stations where customers and SafeBoda drivers can be able to access the service.