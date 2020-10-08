Rwenzururu King appoints new cabinet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omusinga of Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma has appointed a 36 member cabinet.

Since 2016 when Mumbere arrested, the management of the Kingdom has been under the inter-ministerial committee led by Gad Mbayahi Bakwanamaha.

According to information released by John Thawite, the Kingdom’s Information Minister, the Omusinga has appointed Joseph Kule Muranga as the new Kingdom Prime Minister replacing Johnson Thembo Kitsumbire.

The others include Alfred Makasi who is the new Attorney General and Minister of Constitution Affairs. He will be deputized by David Bwambale Kongolo.

Mumbere also appointed Edwin KIugonza as the new Finance Minister and Doreen Masika as the deputy. Yowasi Thembo Mugamba is the new minister of royal protection and Hassan Jauwakali Bakulu, the Speaker of Representatives.

The new Kingdom internal auditor is Farouk Masereka.

According to Thawite, the Omusinga has directed the new ministers to begin work immediately as they wait to be sworn in and also restore and develop the cultural institution.

Omusinga Mumbere was arrested in 2016 together with more than 130 people believed to be his royal guards, whom the security agencies said had been trained into a militia group that was allegedly terrorising the people and security personnel across the Rwenzori Sub-region.

His arrest followed a raid that was carried out at his palace by security personnel, resulting in the death of more than 100 people.

Mumbere and his co-accused were later charged with treason, terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery and being in possession of illegal firearms.

In 2017, he was released on bail by Justice Eva Luswata, but his movements were restricted to Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja. He was also blocked from travelling to Kabarole, Kasese and Bundibugyo districts.

However, a source in Rwenzururu Kingdom who preferred anonymity, says that there are in talks with the government to pave way for the return of Mumbere to Kasese.

