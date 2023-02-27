Rwanda’s weather agency predicts disastrous rains in coming months

Kigali, Rwanda | Xinhua | Torrential rains from March to May could trigger potential disasters in different parts of Rwanda, the country’s weather agency has warned.

Rwanda Meteorology Agency said in its latest forecast that heavy rains of between 500 mm and 600 mm were forecast in parts across the country from March to May.

The forecast rainfall could potentially lead to disasters such as flooding, landslides, strong winds and other extreme weather-related events in some parts of the country, it warned.

It, however, also forecasted lighter rainfall in southeastern parts of the country, and most parts of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, from May 20 to 25.

The agency advised the general public, especially farmers to use the forecast for planning purposes in regard to crop planting, harvesting and management activities.

“Agriculture extension workers should encourage farmers to plant fast maturing varieties and adopt agricultural practices that increase or improve soil water holding capacity,” it suggested.

Last year, at least 150 people were killed and 300 more injured in Rwanda due to disasters which included floods, landslides, windstorms, and rainstorms induced by climate change from January to September, according to information from the Ministry of Emergency Management.