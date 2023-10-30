RwandAir enhances its fleet with a seventh Boeing 737 aircraft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Oct.25 RwandAir is continuing its fleet expansion with the delivery of its seventh Boeing 737 aircraft.

The Boeing 737-800, registered 9XR-WY, will be based at the carrier’s Kigali hub and will offer customers a leading experience in the skies. Operating throughout Africa and the Middle East, the aircraft will allow the Rwandan carrier to further expand its regional operations and offer customers unrivaled connectivity and quick transfers through Kigali.

Customers will be able to choose from 12 seats in Business Class and 144 seats in Economy Class, giving greater flexibility. The addition of the new aircraft will bring the African airline’s fleet to 14, consisting of three A330s, seven B737 and four regional aircraft.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “The introduction of our seventh Boeing aircraft is another major milestone for us. We have been expanding our fleet over the past year and look forward to accelerating this growth to offer customers even better service and connectivity across Africa and beyond.” Last November, the Rwandan airline also took delivery of its first dedicated freighter aircraft, a Boeing 737-800SF, as the carrier highlighted the ever-increasing importance of cargo in Rwanda and the aviation industry as a whole.

RwandAir currently operates to a variety of destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.