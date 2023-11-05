Rwanda visa free for all Africans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |While speaking at the World Tour and Travel Council Summit in Kigali, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said that every African is free to visit Rwanda without paying for a visa.

Rwanda has marketed itself as a top tourist destination hosting several conferences at its renowned venues like Kigali Conference Centre and BK Arena.

Kagame made the announcement drawing applause from many on social media for showing leadership on immigration. The country has just hosted the Mobile World Congress and hosts other famous events like Kwita Izina, the annual gorilla naming ceremony.