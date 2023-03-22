Rwanda, Uganda continue cooperation talks today in Kigali

Kigali, Rwanda | Shakilla Umutoni, Director General of Africa at the Ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation has today opened the 11th Joint Permanent Commission between Rwanda and Uganda.

Rwanda is hosting the three-day meeting to assess the implementation status of the 10th JPC and strategic areas of cooperation between the two countries.

She said that the 11th JPC between Rwanda and Uganda is a milestone in bilateral cooperation as it demonstrates the renewed commitment that both countries have embarked on to revive historical cooperation. The joint meetings were introduced in the past year to help restore relations between the two neigbours that had got so low that Rwanda closed the border for three years. 🇷🇼🇺🇬

Rwanda is hosting the 11th Joint Permanent Commission between Rwanda and Uganda. This three-day meeting starting today, will assess the implementation status of the 10th JPC and strategic areas of cooperation between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/ig8TZipfYG — Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int'l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) March 22, 2023