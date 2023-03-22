Wednesday , March 22 2023
Home / AFRICA / Rwanda, Uganda continue cooperation talks today in Kigali

Rwanda, Uganda continue cooperation talks today in Kigali

The Independent March 22, 2023 AFRICA, Business, NEWS Leave a comment

 

Kigali, Rwanda |  Shakilla Umutoni, Director General of Africa at the Ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation has today opened the 11th Joint Permanent Commission between Rwanda and Uganda.

Rwanda is hosting the  three-day meeting to assess the implementation status of the 10th JPC and strategic areas of cooperation between the two countries.

She said that the 11th JPC between Rwanda and Uganda is a milestone in bilateral cooperation as it demonstrates the renewed commitment that both countries have embarked on to revive historical cooperation.

The joint meetings were introduced in the past year to help restore relations between the two neigbours that had got so low that Rwanda closed the border for three years.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved