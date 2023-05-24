Rwanda seeks to secure business partnerships with China at 6th CIIE

China ranked first in terms of investments registered with the RDB in 2022, with 49 projects involving investments amounting to US$182.4 million

Kampala, Uganda | AGENCIES | The government and business community of Rwanda have expressed their anticipation of participating in the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai in November, with the aim of securing crucial business partnerships with Chinese companies.

Nelly Mukazayire, deputy chief executive officer of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), made the announcement during a CIIE promotion conference held in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda on May.17.

Mukazayire emphasized that the CIIE presents an excellent platform for raising brand recognition for Rwandan products and attracting Chinese investors. “This year marks Rwanda’s sixth participation in the CIIE, and the continuous involvement has significantly increased awareness of Rwandan products in the Chinese market,” she said.

Mukazayire highlighted Rwanda’s active trade partnership with China, citing exports primarily composed of minerals, coffee, and chili.

According to her, the expo enables Rwandan companies to explore additional products that might arouse the interest of the Chinese market, beyond the traditional exports of tea and coffee.

Mukazayire pointed out that China ranked first in terms of investments registered with the RDB in 2022, with 49 projects involving investments amounting to 182.4 million U.S. dollars.

Song Shangzhe from the China International Import Expo Bureau expressed China’s sincere desire to share its market with Rwanda and the world through the CIIE. He underscored the positive impact of the CIIE on China-Rwanda economic and trade cooperation, facilitating Rwandan enterprises’ access to the vast Chinese market.

“To support Rwandan and African participants, particularly least developed countries, CIIE offers various policies and incentives such as a certain number of free standard booths, construction subsidies, and preferential tax policies for the retention and purchase of exhibits,” said Song.

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun emphasized that the CIIE is not merely a week-long exhibition but also an economic forum where dignitaries, international officials, and scholars gather to discuss economic cooperation.

“Bilateral trade between China and Rwanda has seen consistent and rapid growth in recent years, reaching a record high of over 477 million U.S. dollars in 2022, an increase of 31.2 percent,” he said.

Wang said that the CIIE serves as a platform to attract investments from China and other countries, offering opportunities for knowledge exchange and improving output and supply chain management for Rwandan counterparts, while welcoming Rwandan enterprises to participate in the CIIE and assuring the Chinese Embassy’s commitment to facilitating their involvement.

The preparations for the event are progressing as scheduled, and the 6th CIIE is set to take place from Nov. 5 to 10. The contracted business exhibition area has exceeded 260,000 square meters, covering sectors including food and agricultural products, automobile, intelligent industry and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and healthcare products, and trade in services, according to organizers.