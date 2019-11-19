Rwanda deports five, accuses them of illegal entry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five Ugandans who were being detained in Rwanda have been deported.

They are Gilbert Beingana, Amos Tibesiga and Nicholas Tumwesigye, all residents of Kabale district. Others include are Ivan Nirinyiyimana and Beatha Nyiramuco, from Kisoro district.

The five were arrested last week for illegal entry into Rwanda.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Francois Regis Gatarahiya, the Rwanda’s Director General of Immigration and Emigration, the five were deported back to Uganda because they were prohibited Immigrants in Rwanda.

Gideon Turyatunga, a brother to Beingana says that the five were deported and dumped at Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika in Kisoro district on Tuesday morning.

Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda in February 2019 to purportedly expedite the construction of the single customs at Gatuna border. Rwanda advised truck drivers destined to Kigali to use Kagitumba border via Mirama Hills.

President, Paul Kagame later accused Ugandan authorities of abducting its citizens and locking them up in ungazetted areas. Rwanda also accused Uganda of hosting and facilitating dissidents especially Rwanda National Congress-RNC and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda FDLR, which have declared war on the Kigali government.

Rwanda advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda, saying it can’t guarantee their safety.

Last week, two Ugandan traders Bosco Tuheirwe and Job Ebyarishanga were shot dead about 1km away from the Mpororo border post in Kamwezi Sub County.

