Rwampara DHO detained for alleged abuse of office

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Allan Twesigomwe, the Rwampara District Health Officer is behind bars at Nyeihanga Police station for alleged forgery and mismanagement of funds meant for Village Health Team (VHT) and Primary Health Care activities. He was picked up on Monday evening by the Rwampara Resident District Commissioner’s office.

Jane Muhindo, the Rwampara Resident District Commissioner says that Twesigomwe’s arrest followed several reports to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to have him investigated. Muhindo says that both her office and that of the CAO have been receiving complaints from several people for non-payment of undisclosed sums of money to VHTs and Local Council leaders for the activities they carried out during COVID-19 mobilization as well as facilitation during Polio I (one), Polio II (two) and Measles-Rubella activities.

Muhindo narrated that the DHO forged attendance lists and payment lists claiming to have paid health workers’ allowances using Primary Health Care funds he allegedly requisitioned in the first quarter of the 2022/23 Financial year. Muhindo narrates that the DHO has on several occasions manipulated and exaggerated the number of Health Center 11s at the parish level in the district noting that the district has 29 parishes while Twesigomwe deceived the Health Ministry that they are 40 parishes.

Muhindo says that they have in a meantime preferred some charges against the DHO that include abuse of office, forgery, and corruption.

The Rwamapara District Police Commander, Stephen Kamara confirmed Twesigomwe’s arrest, saying investigations are ongoing.

URN