Ruthless City won’t let up -Jesus

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has warned his side’s rivals that the Premier League leaders won’t become complacent as they surge towards the title.

Pep Guardiola’s team were at their swaggering best on Saturday, crushing Tottenham 4-1 to extend their Premier League record winning streak to 16 games.

City have looked unstoppable for several months and Tottenham were the latest title rival to come up short against the runaway leaders.

Despite having a huge lead heading into the Christmas period, Brazil star Jesus insists City will keep their foot on the gas in a bid until the silverware is wrapped up.

“Our team is performing excellently but there are other clubs doing the same,” Jesus said.

“We can’t think that we’re unbeatable and we have to keep our focus game by game.

“This was one of our best performances this season, against a really good opponent that has brilliant players.”

“So well done to us, not just because of the result, but also the way that we’ve beaten Tottenham. The score could have been even larger.”

City’s latest scintillating display saw Guardiola’s men compared to some of the great sides in English football history.

They are being mentioned in the same breath as Arsenal’s “Invincibles”, who went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season, Manchester United’s 1999 treble winners and Liverpool’s 1987-88 champions — arguably the best group of the Anfield club’s golden era.

Tottenham certainly had no answer to City’s potent attacking options as Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne put them two up

Raheem Sterling struck twice in the closing minutes but City could have scored several more.

Jesus missed a penalty and Bernardo Silva hit the post while Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris made several good saves.

It was a measure of City’s desire to completely overwhelm opponents that Christian Eriksen’s stoppage-time consolation for Tottenham was a significant irritation for the hosts.

“It was just a little bit of a shame we got the goal against,” said De Bruyne.

“It was a stupid goal but I just think we did very well.

“We wanted to win the game, we showed we deserved to win the game. We need to keep going.”

There were some moments of controversy with Harry Kane and Dele Alli both booked for heavy challenges on Sterling and De Bruyne respectively that arguably warranted red cards.

De Bruyne looked in pain at the time but did not want to make a fuss of the incident.

“At the time it hurt a little bit but it looks nastier at the speed we play the game. It is football. It will happen more,” he said.