Ruth Sebatindira’s main task at UTL

Kampla, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former president of Uganda Law Society (ULS) Ruth Sebatindira, took charge of the heavily indebted Uganda Telecom on Jan.6 as the administrator when Bemanya Twebaza, the telecom’s former administrator handed over to her.

High Court appointed Sebatindira to the position after a Twebaze’s contract ended in November 2019.

At the time, Twebaze was involved in a long running standoff with the line minister, Evelyn Anite, who is in charge of privatization and investment.

Sebatindira’s main task will be collecting the outstanding amounts due to UTL from the government and its departments in terms of the deed of administration.

She will also have to find an investor to recapitalise and operate the telecom.

She is a renowned insolvency lawyer who is founding partner at LigoMarc Advocates. Sebatindira is a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission which advises the President of Uganda on the appointment of Judges, exercises disciplinary control over judicial officers and advises on the administration of Justice in Uganda.