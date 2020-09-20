Russia denies resumption of UN sanctions against Iran

Moscow, US | XINHUA | The United Nations (UN) Security Council did not take any action that would lead to the resumption of the previous sanctions against Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The statement came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that “the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran” and “Sanctions are being re-imposed on Iran pursuant to the snapback process under UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231.”

“Now they are trying to force everyone to put on ‘augmented reality glasses’ labeled ‘made in USA’ and perceive what is happening around Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, the Iran nuclear deal) exclusively through them. But the world is not an American computer game,” the statement read.

To claim that UN sanctions against Iran have been restored is “wishful thinking,” the ministry said, urging the U.S. side to “have the courage to finally face the truth and stop speaking on behalf of the UN Security Council.”

“Unbridled behavior contrary to the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 is becoming a serious blow from the United States to the authority of the UN Security Council, a manifestation of open disregard for its decisions and for international law in general. This is unacceptable,” it stressed.

Efforts to maintain and ensure the sustainable implementation of the JCPOA will continue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The United States should not aggravate the situation, but immediately abandon its course of destroying the JCPOA and undermining UNSCR 2231,” it added.

