Ruparelia Group shows progress at new Speke Resort Convention Centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ruparelia Group has said the construction of the unique 4400-seater Speke Resort Convention Centre is proceeding as planned. It is set to be completed in time for the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) scheduled for January 2024 in Kampala, Uganda.

The Ruparelia Group, in collaboration with the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC), is developing this state-of-the-art facility to not only host the NAM Summit and the Followed by G77 China, but also to enhance Uganda’s Meetings, Incentives, and Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) potential and competitiveness.

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, the Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, assured the media during a facility tour that everything is progressing smoothly.

The convention centre, located on a 105-acre luxury resort complex, will not only include the impressive 4400-seater auditorium but also feature a multipurpose hall, 12 high-end conference/breakaway meeting rooms, and a floating restaurant with the capacity to accommodate over 900 guests, offering a breathtaking view of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake.

The development is being carried out adjacent to Lake Victoria, and to dispel allegations related to land use, the Group organized an on-the-spot fact-finding tour for the media and stakeholders.

Dr Sudhir clarified that they are not filling Lake Victoria, but rather, they are upgrading and securing the grounds against flooding, as the lake’s water levels rose significantly due to heavy rains in previous years.

“Overall, the development of the Speke Resort Convention Centre and the resort complex is being carried out in compliance with all relevant environmental and municipal regulations and laws, ensuring the preservation of Lake Victoria, a unique asset that the Ruparelia Group values deeply,” Ruparelia said

In addition to the Speke Resort Convention Centre, the luxury resort complex already houses two upscale lake-side resorts, Speke Resort Munyonyo and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, also owned by the Ruparelia Group.

The combined properties provide Uganda’s hospitality sector with around 40 indoor meeting and banqueting facilities of varying sizes, with the capacity to host up to 19,000 people, along with several outdoor venues. The complex also boasts 476 accommodation rooms, including 54 presidential suites and 3 ballrooms.