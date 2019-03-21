Rukutana states Govt commitment to IPOD dialogue

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana has said all political parties under the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (iPod) should participate in the National Dialogue.

Meeting members of the Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue-iPod at Golf View Hotel on Wednesday, Rukutana said that the leaders of the political parties should use the dialogue’s consultative forum to address issues of concern.

He, however, said that should the political leaders refuse to attend the dialogue, it will still go-ahead.

Founded in 2009, iPod is a forum for leaders of political parties with representation in Parliament to engage on matters of common interest and concern.

Last year, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party announcing did not participate in the iPod summit with leaders of other political parties.

Abedi Bwanika, the leader of the People’s Development Party called for a law on the National Dialogue that would compel the NRM to implementing the resolutions of the dialogue.

In December, President Museveni launched the process of the Uganda National Dialogue.

The national dialogue coordinating team is represented by the Office of the Prime Minister, which will work with the Group of Six that include Interreligious Council of Uganda, The Elders Forum of Uganda, Women Situation Room, Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy, National Consultative Forum, and Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue.

Justice James Ogoola the Chairman of the National Dialogue Convening Organisations said there are eight issues that have so far been agreed upon. They are national diversity, political consensus, national values, land and natural resources, historical questions, constitutionalism and rule of law, minimum standards for public service, the economy, and implementation modalities.

Gerald Siranda, the Secretary-General of the Democratic Party says, for dialogue to have impact, Museveni should be treated as a leader of a Political Party, the NRM and not President.

