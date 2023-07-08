Rukiga locals, leaders mourn Aponye’s passing

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The community of Rukiga District is in mourning the untimely death of Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye. Nyegamehe, a prominent businessman and the incumbent district National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman.

Aponye lost his life in a road crash in Itojo town council, Ntungamo district, along the Mbarara-Kabale highway on Thursday night at approximately 9:00 PM. The collision involved a V8 Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UBF 300Z and a stationery Fuso truck loaded with Irish potatoes, registration number UAZ 767D.

Nyegamehe was traveling from Kampala to Rukiga District to attend the burial service of his friend and fellow businessman, Peter Tumwijukye. Tumwijukye, a resident of Bwirambere in Kyogo parish, Kamwezi sub-county, had also tragically lost his life in an accident.

Nyegamehe died on the spot, while his driver, Moses Buyinza, and another passenger, Joshua Karamuzi, were rushed to Itojo Hospital in critical condition. They were later referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for further medical attention.

Upon reaching Nyegamehe’s home in Muhanga Town Council, Rukiga District, our reporter found the community in a state of shock. Locals and leaders were gathered, some preparing funeral arrangements, as they grappled with the loss of a respected figure.

Oscar Akampurira, the Speaker of Rukiga District, expressed the profound impact of Nyegamehe’s death on the NRM party. As a pillar in terms of funding, his passing may hinder the party’s progress. Akampurira also expressed concerns about the mobilization of support for the party, which could be affected by this tragic loss.

James Twijukye, the LC III Chairperson of Muhanga Town Council, praised Nyegamehe for his generous nature and contributions to the development of the district. Rev. Fr. Prosper Rugambwa, the Parish Priest of St. Luke Muhanga Catholic Church in Kabale Diocese, highlighted Nyegamehe’s significant support in uplifting church standards.

Last year, he contributed 2.1 billion Shillings to the construction of a new church, benefiting the parishioners in the area. Gule Byabagambi, the deceased’s brother-in-law, and Johnson Muhwezi, a veterinary doctor in Muhanga Town Council, described Nyegamehe as a sociable and cooperative member of the community, emphasizing his strong faith in God.

Nyegamehe’s body was transported back to Kampala on Friday as funeral arrangements are underway. It is expected that he will be laid to rest in Muhanga Town Council on Wednesday this coming week, according to family members.

The loss of Apollo Nyegamehe leaves a void in both the business community and the NRM party, while his philanthropy and contributions will be remembered by all who knew him.

*****

URN