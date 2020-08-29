Ruhinda Maguru picks presidential nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Captain Ruhinda Maguru on Friday picked presidential nomination forms.

Dressed in a yellow shirt, dark blue trousers and a dark blue tie with white dots, Maguru arrived at the Electoral Commission offices.

Maguru came to light in 2010 when he filed a petition in court seeking an order to block the election of Museveni as NRM party chairperson. He argued that Museveni could not be elected unopposed yet he had also been nominated to contest.

In 2014, he was arrested and detained at Mbuya military barracks for trespassing at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Maguru in 2016 again declared his intentions to contest for the presidency on the NRM party ticket where he was to compete with Museveni for the party’s flag bearer. He said that he wanted to be the party’s flag bearer and not the chairman.

On Friday, Maguru said that he will contest as an independent candidate against President Museveni.

According to Maguru, Uganda’s economic sector is lagging because of poor planning. He says that Uganda has enough money but it’s not being put to good use which has left many people in extreme poverty.

He says that his manifesto will focus on employment, poverty eradication, agriculture and urbanization.

Other aspirants that picked nomination forms on Friday were 38-year-old Charles Acholtoi Adiaka and 40-year-old Okoth Geoffrey. This brings the number of presidential aspirants to 68.

