Rugumayo set to leave for 2023 Magical Kenya Golf Open

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPEDNENT | Golfer Ronald Rugumayo – the only Ugandan that has qualified to participate in the 2023 edition of the Magical Kenya Open – is set to pitch camp in Nairobi as he practices for East Africa’s most prestigious golf tournament slated for 9 – 12 March 2023.

Rugumayo who finished in fourth of the Safari Tour, has set the record as the only Ugandan to qualify for the Magical Kenya Open.

Rugumayo, who leaves for Nairobi on Friday 24 February, is having his participation costs for the tournament covered by Absa Bank Uganda to the tune of UGX 18.5 million.

While making a courtesy call to Absa ahead of his departure, Rugumayo said he felt good and energized enough to sufficiently represent Uganda at the tournament.

He said, “When you look at my game, I’m playing much better than I did last year. I feel good. Everything is OK. My team is oK. I’m good to go. I’ll be competing with the best, and will give it my all, and I would like to thank Absa, who have come in at the right time with this support.”

The bank’s sponsorship to the golfer caters to seven days of practice and the five tournament days and covers accommodation and meals; transport; tournament entry fees; caddy fees and golf merchandise.

Helen Nangonzi Basuuta, Absa Bank Uganda’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director, said, “We are proud to be part of the push to provide a platform for more Ugandan players to showcase their talents on the world stage as part of our drive to aid in the growth and development of the game of golf and the players therein in Uganda.”

The Magical Kenya Open – which started in 1967 and is sponsored by Absa Bank Kenya – has become one of Africa’s premier golf attractions and is now part of the European Golf Tour, which is a top attraction for some of the best golfers