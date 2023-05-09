Rugumayo gets $3,000 boost from RwandAir ahead of Zanaco Masters

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Ronald Rugumayo has received a $3,000 boost from his sponsors RwandAir ahead of his second Sunshine tour event, the Zanaco Masters due on May 18-21 at the Lusaka Golf Club.

“We are so committed to sponsoring him and we believe in him,” Ivan Mugisha, the country manager of RwandAir said at the sponsorship commitment on Monday at there head office. “We sponsored him for the Magical Kenya Open, his recent Q-school in South Africa and his recent Zim Open, we are committing $3,000 for his next tour event.”

Rugumayo made his first attempt last week at the Zimbabwe Open missing out on the cut, but better preparation and focus in the next tournament he believes that prospects are better. He was in Zimbabwe with another Ugandan Pro Marvin Kibirige.

“I need to work on my game especially the opening round me and my team are working around various aspects of my game,” Rugumayo said. “I must be more consistent going into a tournament especially my start.” Rugumayo is managed by Peter Mujuni.

“My work is much easier now I need to put in more practice and improve my game,” Rugumayo said. “I am extremely grateful for the sponsorship from Rwanda Air and the other sponsors and individuals who are supporting me in one way or the other including my manager.”

Rugumayo is the only Ugandan Pro playing on the lucrative South African Sunshine Tour.