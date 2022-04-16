Rugby Cranes fine tunes for Africa Sevens challenge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Rugby Sevens team has stepped up preparations for the Africa Men’s Rugby sevens.

Uganda will open its account with a tie against Burundi at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on April 23.

Head coach Tolbert Onyango has named the final squad for the tournament that will be graced by top teams from 14 different countries.

The Fifteen-man squad led by captain Michael Wokorach includes Philip Wokorach, Kasito Adrian, Ofoyrworth Aaron, Otema Claude, Balaggade Kelvin, Kisiga Timothy, Nkore William, Desire Ayera Ruhweza, Ian Munyani, Alex Aturinda, Okeny Nobert, Karim Arinaitwe, and Massanganzira Isaac.

Onyango says that the players are in a buoyant mood and hope to grab a slot in both commonwealth and the world cup slated later this year.

Onyango revealed that his side is only left with the final touches to build a formidable side for the event.

Countries that will participate in the competition are Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, and Mauritius. The others are Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Cameroon, and Burundi.

According to the rules, the competition will act as the qualifiers for the men’s rugby sevens World Cup that will be played later this year, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Aaron Ofoyrworth, a member of the team says that with the four-month intense training, he and his fellow players are prepared for the tournament.

Uganda last hosted the tournament in 2017. The Uganda Rugby Cranes managed to win the tournament after beating opponents Zimbabwe 10-7 to defend the title. Previously, Uganda won the championship in 2016 in Nairobi.

