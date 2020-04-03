Rubirizi health workers stuck outside district due to ban on public, private transport

Rubirizi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rubirizi district is short of health workers as most of them are stuck outside the district following the presidential ban on public and private transport.

The Rubirizi District Health Officer, Kisesete Tibenda says most health workers are stuck in Mbarara, Ishaka and Bushenyi districts because the presidential directive came when they away from work.

Tibenda revealed this during the District Corona Task Force meeting held Thursday after the Rubirizi District headquarters.

However, James Luyimbazi, the Rubirizi Chief Administrative Officer, says there is no excuse for the health workers who are supposed to be on duty especially those that the president categorised as essential staff.

Harriet Nakamya, the Rubirizi Resident District Commissioner directed the CAO and DHO to start sleeping in the district during the COVID-19 Pandemic. She noted with concern that most of the public servants are available in the district during the day but away at night.

She says most of the staff in Kasese or Bushenyi districts. Nakamya offered to accommodate the CAO and DHO in her officer for the two week’s lock down to ensure they are in the district to do proper surveillance and monitor the implementation of the COVID19 preventive guidelines.

James Luyimbazi, the Chief Administrative officer says that he will follow the RDC’s directive and sleep in her office for the two weeks as he secures a house in the district.

Nakamya has also ordered all health center in charges to sleep at their facilities so that they give people essential services during this period.

In his speech, president Museveni categorised health workers as essential staff, saying they must stay at work to fight the pandemic.

Uganda has 45 Corona Virus cases and over 1000 people under institutional and self-quarantine.

*******

URN