Rubanda UPC chairman nominated as FDC flag bearer

Rubanda , Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Benjamin Mbabazi, the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party chairperson for Rubanda East County in Rubanda district has been nominated as the Forum Democratic Change (FDC) parliament candidate for the area.

Mbabazi was nominated on Friday at 04:10PM by Rubanda District Electoral Commission Chairman, Francis Muhinda Kagolo at the district council hall. After nomination, Mbabazi told our reporter that he decided to stand as FDC candidate after realizing that his own UPC party “is on a verge of extinction”.

Mbabazi says that he has supported and worked for UPC party for the last 20 years but he recently realized that it has no future.

Mbabazi says that he started preparations to represent his UPC party in Rubanda East County constituency, but was shocked early this week when he was told by one of the party officials that the party has no capacity to back them.

He says that an official advised him to keep on supporting UPC but contest as an independent candidate. Mbabazi says that he was perturbed and immediately decided to join FDC. He says that UPC party is not appreciative. He also says that he could not join any other party apart from FDC because it fights for equality and human rights.

Mbabazi says that once voted, he will try to create sanity as well as ending enmity among voters resulting from the rivalry between the incumbent and National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Henry Ariganyira Musasizi and Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema during NRM party primaries.

Other candidates who have been norminated to contest in Rubanda East County include are NRM’s Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, Independent Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, Achiles Byaruhanga and National Unity Platform’s Jasper Ayeabre.

URN