Rubanda NRM leaders clash over campaign cash

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in Rubanda district on Tuesday evening clashed over facilitation cash towards boosting the party’s support and strength.

The NRM party released 60 billion Shillings on December 21, to enable flag bearers canvas support for him ahead of the 2021 general election. The money is meant to facilitate the procurement of campaign logistics and materials to support their respective campaigns.

According to the guidelines, direct constituency candidates are supposed to receive 40 million shillings each while candidates for the district seats, who include Woman MP’s and District Chairpersons would each receive 50 million Shillings.

Directly elected councillors were allocated a sum of one million Shillings, Woman councillors at the division and city levels would get 1.5 million Shillings, while those at the municipal, city and divisions were allocated 500,000 Shillings.

But in Rubanda district, the money is not meant for everyone because the party has omitted candidates who did not endorse the chosen Parliamentary flag bearer of the party, according to NRM area chairman Henry Musasizi.

Backed by Henry Banyenzaki, the former State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Musasizi, the incumbent Rubanda East Member of Parliament ordered Dezi Christmas, the district party administrator to read out the names of those who did not qualify for the money.

On the list of the disqualified was Diaz Drakes Owoyesigyire, the councillor representing Hamuhambo town council, Aggrey Bandebaho, the Hamuhambo town council chairman, and Windom Kahima Niwamanya, the Muyanje parish councillor in Bubare sub-county.

Musaizi accused Owoyesigyire, Bandebaho and Niwamanya of supporting Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, his main challenger, during the NRM party primaries in Rubanda County. Biryabarema is now contesting for the same seat as an independent candidate.

However, the three omitted candidates questioned why Musasizi was not revealing the amount of money allocated to the district and its breakdown. Drama ensued when Musasizi ordered them to vacate the Volcano hotel conference room where the money was being distributed from, a directive which they rejected.

Bandebaho says that they were told that there is no money to waste on people who didn’t support Musasizi’s candidature, except if they take an oath to defect from Biryabarema’s camp and endorse Musasizi to retain his parliamentary seat.

Owoyesigyire, another of the omitted candidates says that he cannot be forced to support a candidate he does not believe in.

Niwamanya, the other candidate says that Musasizi and Christmas had alleged that the order had been given by the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba, yet they could not provide proof for the same. Niwamanya says that all NRM leaders are entitled to their benefits yet they are unfairly being sidelined for personal interests.

Musasizi declined to talk to our reporter when the matter was put to him. However, Christmas later told URN that the people whose money was not released will have another opportunity at a later date.

Musasizi, who is running for the third term is facing stiff competition from Biryabarema, the Incumbent Rubanda district LCV chairman. Biryabarema decided to run as an independent accusing Musasizi of conniving with the Rubanda District NRM registrar, Aggrey Monday, Party administrator Dezi Christmas and Gaudioza Kabondo, an official from the NRM Electoral Commission to steal his victory.

********

URN