Rubanda LCI chairperson arrested over voter bribery

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deus Bonane, the Hamurara village LCI chairperson in Bubaare sub-county, Rubanda East county, Rubanda district has been arrested for alleged voter bribery.

Bonane was arrested at Hamurara polling station while distributing 5,000 shillings and surgical masks to supporters of the incumbent Henry Ariganyira Musasizi.

This followed cries from supporters of Musasiz’s opponent Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, who is also Rubanda district LC5 chairman to protest why Bonane is paying voters yet it is illegal.

They attempted to beat him prompting police to intervene and drive him to Bubaare police station where he is being detained.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says that he is yet to receive any report about Bonane’s arrest.

Bonane was in early August arrested for stabbing his defence secretary accusing him of supporting Biryabarema. He was later released on court bail.

Meanwhile, most Covid-19 preventive guidelines have not been adhered to during the NRM party primaries.

URN reporter visited Bubaare trading centre, Buzooba, Nyakiharo polling stations in Bubaare sub-county, Hamurwa and Karukara polling stations in Hamurwa sub county, Rubanda east county, Ntaraga and Kagunga polling stations in Rubanda town councils, Rubanda west counties and found voters not observing social distancing.

At Bunagana, Kyondo and Kabahesi polling stations in Kamuganguzi sub county, there were no hand washing facilities.

******

URN