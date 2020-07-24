Rubanda district chairman accused of defacing opponents posters

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A row has erupted between Rubanda East member of Parliament Henry Musasizi and the district chairman, Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema over campaign posters. Musasizi accuses Biryabarema of allegedly defacing his campaign posters.

Biryabarema has already indicated that he would contest against Musasizi in the race to Parliament. However, the two leaders have to go through the National Resistance Movement-NRM party sieve to hook the ticket for the contest. Musasizi has represented the area in Parliament since 2011.

However, he says that Biryabarema led his supporters to deface all the campaign posters he had hanged as a way of weakening him. Musasizi says that the posters were defaced at the same time that Biryabarema was traversing the parishes of Ihanga, Hamuhambo and Kagarama in Bubare Sub County., early this week.

Musasizi adds that he has already reported the matter to the police.

But Biryabarema told URN that all accusations against him are baseless. According to Biryabarema, Musasizi is only seeking public sympathy because his support on the ground is dwindling.

However, Rubanda District Police Commander Tai Ramadhan says that they cannot act on the matter based on a verbal complaint. He, however, declined to divulge details saying that he does not want to get involved in politics.

According to Section 83 Clause 2 of Parliamentary Elections Act of 2001, any person who maliciously defaces or removes or tears, any election poster of any nominated candidate, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction to a fine not exceeding thirty currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.

URN