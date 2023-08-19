Rt. Rev Lawrence Mukasa conducts first priestly ordination in Luwero diocese

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rt. Reverand Lawrence Mukasa has presided over his first priestly and diaconate ordination since he was installed as Bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese. He was enthroned and installed as Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese on August 5.

His maiden mass had the ordination of two deacons and five priests. The priests included Reverend Fathers; Eria Kayonga, Mark Mugagga, Denis Kakooza, John Baptist Lakwonyero and Anthony Kirumira while the two deacons were Charles Lwanga Mutyaba and Lawrence Kawagga.

Bishop Mukasa read what was expected of them and they later took oaths to pay allegiance to him as well as his successors and serve the Church. He later laid his hands on each of them and smeared chrism oil on their heads as a sign of blessings before handing each of them a bible with a message to preach the Word of God.

Bishop Lawrence Mukasa said the priests and deacons were prepared during the reign of Diocesan Administrator Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga and Bishop Paul Ssemogerere. He tasked the newly ordained priests and deacons to serve the Church diligently by preaching the word of God and conducting the roles entrusted to them.

The Vicar General of the Diocese Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga noted that each ordained priest and deacon has a different story from where God called him to serve. Mpanga cited Rev. Father Mark Mugagga who was a casual worker at the Church Guest House and is now ordained a priest.

Mugagga told URN that after senior six, he applied to work at a Church Guest House as a casual worker and used to manage the public address system during workshops and sweep the rooms among other assignments. He said it was at the Guest House that he met priests that inspired him and enrolled in St Mbaaga Major Seminary, Ggaba.

Rev. Father Anthony Kirumira was a systems administrator at Makerere University Business School from 2009-2013 after graduating with a Bachelor of Information and Technology. However, in 2014 he enrolled at St Mbaaga Major Seminary Ggaba to pursue his fresh calling as a priest.

The Most Precious Entrance Procession during the Ordination in Kasana-Luweero Diocese. Rt. Rev. Lawrence Mukasa newly Ordained Bishop is set to Ordain the Candidates! pic.twitter.com/7vX65JZXXa — Ugandan Catholics Online (@ugcatholics) August 19, 2023



Katikamu North Member of Parliament Denis Sekabira says that the story of Mugagga and others is an inspiration to all Christians that God can call you to serve him irrespective of their background. Sekabira asked the priests to use their past backgrounds and talents to serve Christians.

The ordination brings the total number of priests in Kasana –Luweero Diocese to 100 priests. There are also 14 brothers and 93 sisters. They preach the Word of God and offer services to the population of 304,097 Catholics spread over three districts of Luwero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.

