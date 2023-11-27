Monday , November 27 2023
Home / SPORTS / Rotary Club of Kyadondo wins Rotary golf tournament

Rotary Club of Kyadondo wins Rotary golf tournament

The Independent November 27, 2023 SPORTS Leave a comment

Rotary Club of Kyadondo celebrate after winning the Annual Rotary Golf Tournament at the Uganda Golf Club

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Richard Mwami, Tony Kisada and Michael Tumusiime  were in outstanding form with a 95 stableford points Friday as Kyadondo Club won the annual Rotary Golf tournament at UGC, Kitante.

The team of Sam Muwanga, Anne Abeja, Nila Manzi and Andrew Muguluma spurred Ssese Rotary Club to runner up position with 65 points.

Jerry Owachi, was the overall winner with 38 nett on count back, while Tony Kisada was the Rotarian Gross winner with 84.

The Rotary golf tournament is held every year with proceeds from the event going to various noble causes that they support in the country. Kyadondo Rotary Club in particular, intend to raise $10,000 this year for various causes that they are supporting.

 

                    ANNUAL ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT 2023 RESULTS
CATEGORY TEAM/PLAYERS POINTS
OVERALL TEAM RCK KYADONDO 95
MWAMI RICHARD
KISADA TONY
TUMUSIIME MICHAEL
RUNNER UP TEAM SESE ROTARY CLUB 65
MUWANGA SAM
ANNE ABEJA
NILA MANZI
MUGULUMA ANDREW
OVERALL INDIVIDUAL WINNER OWACHI JERRY          38 C/B
GROUP A MEN WINNER LUBEGA DAVID          36 C/B
RUNNER UP KIYEMBA HASSAN 36
3RD RUNNER  UP MUZAHURA EDGAR          33 C/B
GROUP B MEN WINNER KAREMERA PAUL           36 C/B
RUNNER UP KATARIKAWE CHARLES          36 C/B
3RD RUNNER UP MUKIIBI HENRY 33
GROUP C MEN WINNER WANGOLO DAVID 38
RUNNER UP MBONYE HENRY         36 C/B
3RD RUNNER UP XAVIER KYOOMA 36
GROUP A LADIES WINNER ACATO GERTRUDE 35
RUNNER UP ANNE ABEJA 31
3RD RUNNER UP KATY KABENGE 29
GROUP B LADIES WINNER BABIRYE JOSEPHINE 31
RUNNER UP
3 RD RUNNER UP
GROSS WINNER MEN MICHAEL TUMUSIIME 75  GROSS
GROSS WINNER LADIES PEACE KABASWEKA 77  GROSS
ROTARIAN GROSS WINNER TONY KISADA 84  GROSS

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved