Rotary Club of Kyadondo wins Rotary golf tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Richard Mwami, Tony Kisada and Michael Tumusiime were in outstanding form with a 95 stableford points Friday as Kyadondo Club won the annual Rotary Golf tournament at UGC, Kitante.
The team of Sam Muwanga, Anne Abeja, Nila Manzi and Andrew Muguluma spurred Ssese Rotary Club to runner up position with 65 points.
Jerry Owachi, was the overall winner with 38 nett on count back, while Tony Kisada was the Rotarian Gross winner with 84.
The Rotary golf tournament is held every year with proceeds from the event going to various noble causes that they support in the country. Kyadondo Rotary Club in particular, intend to raise $10,000 this year for various causes that they are supporting.
|
ANNUAL ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT 2023 RESULTS
|CATEGORY
|TEAM/PLAYERS
|POINTS
|OVERALL TEAM
|RCK KYADONDO
|95
|MWAMI RICHARD
|KISADA TONY
|TUMUSIIME MICHAEL
|RUNNER UP TEAM
|SESE ROTARY CLUB
|65
|MUWANGA SAM
|ANNE ABEJA
|NILA MANZI
|MUGULUMA ANDREW
|OVERALL INDIVIDUAL WINNER
|OWACHI JERRY
|38 C/B
|GROUP A MEN WINNER
|LUBEGA DAVID
|36 C/B
|RUNNER UP
|KIYEMBA HASSAN
|36
|3RD RUNNER UP
|MUZAHURA EDGAR
|33 C/B
|GROUP B MEN WINNER
|KAREMERA PAUL
|36 C/B
|RUNNER UP
|KATARIKAWE CHARLES
|36 C/B
|3RD RUNNER UP
|MUKIIBI HENRY
|33
|GROUP C MEN WINNER
|WANGOLO DAVID
|38
|RUNNER UP
|MBONYE HENRY
|36 C/B
|3RD RUNNER UP
|XAVIER KYOOMA
|36
|GROUP A LADIES WINNER
|ACATO GERTRUDE
|35
|RUNNER UP
|ANNE ABEJA
|31
|3RD RUNNER UP
|KATY KABENGE
|29
|GROUP B LADIES WINNER
|BABIRYE JOSEPHINE
|31
|RUNNER UP
|3 RD RUNNER UP
|GROSS WINNER MEN
|MICHAEL TUMUSIIME
|75 GROSS
|GROSS WINNER LADIES
|PEACE KABASWEKA
|77 GROSS
|ROTARIAN GROSS WINNER
|TONY KISADA
|84 GROSS