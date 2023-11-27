Rotary Club of Kyadondo wins Rotary golf tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Richard Mwami, Tony Kisada and Michael Tumusiime were in outstanding form with a 95 stableford points Friday as Kyadondo Club won the annual Rotary Golf tournament at UGC, Kitante.

The team of Sam Muwanga, Anne Abeja, Nila Manzi and Andrew Muguluma spurred Ssese Rotary Club to runner up position with 65 points.

Jerry Owachi, was the overall winner with 38 nett on count back, while Tony Kisada was the Rotarian Gross winner with 84.

The Rotary golf tournament is held every year with proceeds from the event going to various noble causes that they support in the country. Kyadondo Rotary Club in particular, intend to raise $10,000 this year for various causes that they are supporting.

ANNUAL ROTARY GOLF TOURNAMENT 2023 RESULTS CATEGORY TEAM/PLAYERS POINTS OVERALL TEAM RCK KYADONDO 95 MWAMI RICHARD KISADA TONY TUMUSIIME MICHAEL RUNNER UP TEAM SESE ROTARY CLUB 65 MUWANGA SAM ANNE ABEJA NILA MANZI MUGULUMA ANDREW OVERALL INDIVIDUAL WINNER OWACHI JERRY 38 C/B GROUP A MEN WINNER LUBEGA DAVID 36 C/B RUNNER UP KIYEMBA HASSAN 36 3RD RUNNER UP MUZAHURA EDGAR 33 C/B GROUP B MEN WINNER KAREMERA PAUL 36 C/B RUNNER UP KATARIKAWE CHARLES 36 C/B 3RD RUNNER UP MUKIIBI HENRY 33 GROUP C MEN WINNER WANGOLO DAVID 38 RUNNER UP MBONYE HENRY 36 C/B 3RD RUNNER UP XAVIER KYOOMA 36 GROUP A LADIES WINNER ACATO GERTRUDE 35 RUNNER UP ANNE ABEJA 31 3RD RUNNER UP KATY KABENGE 29 GROUP B LADIES WINNER BABIRYE JOSEPHINE 31 RUNNER UP 3 RD RUNNER UP GROSS WINNER MEN MICHAEL TUMUSIIME 75 GROSS GROSS WINNER LADIES PEACE KABASWEKA 77 GROSS ROTARIAN GROSS WINNER TONY KISADA 84 GROSS