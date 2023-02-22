Rotary Club of Kiwatule leads campaign to promote mental health awareness in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A new initiative to promote mental health awareness in schools and communities in Uganda has been launched by Rotary Club of Kiwatule in partnership with several neigbouring Rotary Clubs. The initiative aims to increase awareness about mental health through talks, seminars, workshops and social media campaigns.

According to a press statement from Rotary Club of Kiwatule, the initiative is a timely response to the growing need for mental health awareness in Uganda. The project organizers believe that by promoting mental health awareness in schools and communities, they can help prevent and manage mental health problems, ultimately leading to healthier and more productive communities.

The first dialogue was held today, and was attended by past district governor Francis Xavier Sentamu. Keynote speaker was Evelyn Connie Kharono from Makerere while panelists were Catherine Abbo also from Makerere and Saidi Nsamba from Minstry of Eduaciton and Sports. It was moderated by Dr Vincent Bagambe from Uganda AIDS Commision.

Mr. Francis Xavier Sentamu while delivering closing remarks noted that issues of mental health highlighted today are issues we live with in our daily lives and as Rotary Family, they will look to see how they will be part of this & scale it up

The project leverages on Rotary Clubs with BELEP projects in different schools as an entry point for the Mental Health Awareness program. Stakeholder engagement activities include talks to introduce the project and generate buy-in from Rotary Clubs during different platforms, attending different Rotary Club fellowships and announcing the project, among others.

Partnering with Kiwatule are Rotary Club of Kampala Sunshine, Rotary Club of Bweyogerere Nambole, Rotary Club of Bugolobi, Rotary Club of Manyangwa Nakwero, Rotary Club of Source of the Nile Jinja, Rotary Club of Bugolobi MorningTide, Rotaract Club of Kampala the Core, Rotary Club Gulu and Rotary Club Kampala Palms.

“The project aism to increase awareness about mental health in schools in Uganda through capacity building of school administration,teachers and student plus pupil leadership to promote and prevent Mental Health in schools through trainings, talks and workshops,” an official of Kiwatule Rotary Club said.

She added that, “The project will identify schools to be targeted and mental Health Professionals to conduct trainings, talks and workshops, and adapt MOH IEC materials for these trainings, talks and workshops.”

The second priority, she said, is the establishment of psychosocial support structures for mental health within schools, including the identification of Mental Health Champions in different schools. This includes the development of a referral and mentorship system with school teams and mental health professionals, and the mobilization of necessary materials required for functional psychosocial support structures.

“The initiative aims to increase mental health awareness in the community through mass and social media campaigns. This involves identifying media houses, social and mass media influencers, organizing stakeholder meetings with media houses, influencers, and mental health professionals to develop media campaign messages, and launching media campaigns.”