Rotary Cancer Run to deliver first privately operated cancer facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When Ugandan Rotarian’s unveiled plans to build and equip a first privately-run cancer unit, it sounded like a dream far from assured. The effort of raising funds through the annual Rotary Cancer Run is now slated to deliver a 36-bed cancer unit at Nsambya hospital.

The Cancer run project was initiated by Steven Mwanje at the time when he served as Governor of the Rotary District 9200 which covered five countries including Uganda. Mwanje says he decided to take on the idea after he had lost a very close friend to cancer in 2010.

Now as the Chairperson of Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme Mwanje says that there is light at the end of the tunnel with over 2.5 billion shillings garnered to start off one crucial component of the project.

He says that with the collection as par the last run in August 2019, construction of bunkers for the radiotherapy unit at Nsambya should commence.

Most of the people diagnosed with cancer are likely to receive radiotherapy as part of their treatment, International Atomic Energy Agency regulations require the construction of bunkers for the safety and efficacy of radiotherapy.

In an interview with URN, Mwanje said that his leadership has embarked on the effort to seek the clearance needed before the construction of the bunkers can take off sometime around May.

So far, he says they have approval from the Atomic Energy Council and are awaiting approval from the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA and Kampala Capital City Authority.

The dream according to Mwanje is to have all the work completed by the end of 2023. Once completed, Nsambya will be the second hospital to have a functional radiotherapy unit.

Currently the only functional units are run by the Uganda’s Cancer Institute at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Mwanje, now a Past District Governor continues to advocate for the expansion of cancer services saying the disease can impoverish patients and their families if services are not available.

He says the cancer run initiative has demonstrated that with collective action, some projects can be funded without the usual rhetoric that the government should come to rescue.

Most of the funds have been contributed by corporates and Members of parliament and generally individuals that turn up for the run.

******

URN