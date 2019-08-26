CANCER RUN 2019: Record thousands run across the world

PICTORIAL: Thousands on Sunday converged at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, and a dozen others cities and towns across the world, to take part in the Uganda 2019 Rotary Cancer Run.

At least 778 million shillings has been collected in the 2019 Rotary Cancer Run. The money will go towards the construction of a cancer specialist ward at Nsambya Hospital as well as bunkers needed for the installation of linear accelerators at the facility by 2023.

According to Rotary’s Past District Governor Stephen Mwanje, the government needs $5 million (18 billion shillings) to put up a specialized facility where all types of cancers can be treated with in the country as opposed to going abroad where it’s more expensive.

Mwanje, however, said that for this year alone, their target was to raise sh1 billion but only 778 million has been collected countrywide.

Participants in the run paid sh25,000 which was later used as part of the contribution in the fight against cancer.

The run was flagged off by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

