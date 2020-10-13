Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, put in isolation

Lisbon, Portugal | Xinhua | Portuguese national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Wednesday’s meeting with League of Nations Sweden, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) revealed on Tuesday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden. The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms and in isolation,” reads a note published on the organisation’s official website.

Ronaldo is the third player in Portugal to be infected with the novel coronavirus, after Jose Fonte and Anthony Lopes.

