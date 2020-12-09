Ronaldo scores brace as Juventus win at Camp Nou

✳ Barcelona ….

✳ Juventus ⚽⚽⚽

Barcelona, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Juve finished their Champions League group in style on a truly unforgettable European night with a remarkable 3-0 win at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona had not lost on home soil in Europe’s elite competition since 2013, but Cristiano came out on top of Lionel Messi in the latest instalment of their seemingly never-ending battle for footballing supremacy.

The result clinches first place and avenges the 2-0 loss at Allianz Stadium when the two sides met in October. Such a dominant performance brimming with bravery, determination, technical quality and intelligence could well be a crucial turning point in the season.

SOURCE: Juventus website