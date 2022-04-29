Ronaldo on target to rescue point for Man Utd

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season to instantly reply to Marcos Alonso’s opener but Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea dealt a heavy blow to their top-four prospects.

Ronaldo struck less than two minutes after Chelsea had taken the lead, when he controlled a Nemanja Matic pass and drove the ball home.

Marcos Alonso had put the visitors ahead with a fine volley from eight yards after Kai Havertz had flicked on Reece James’ cross.

Chelsea dominated the first half, producing 11 shots, but David De Gea stood firm, denying Havertz in their best chance.

The Blues pushed on in the second half and James might have won it late on, but his curling effort struck the far post.

The point leaves United in sixth place on 55 points, five behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three matches remaining, having played two matches more than the Gunners.

Chelsea lie third, with 66 points.

*****

PL