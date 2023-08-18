Roke Telkom, GX Group partner to enhance Uganda’s internet experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecommunications company Roke Telkom and GX India, a globally renowned networks solutions firm in India, have announced a partnership that will revolutionize internet usage in Uganda, by bringing affordable Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) products to Uganda, further enhancing the internet experience of customers.

The partnership, which is part of Roke Telkom’s ongoing efforts to elevate the telecom experience in Uganda, was announced at a press conference, in Kampala by GX Group and Roke Telkom.

Speaking at the press conference, the Roke Telkom Chief Executive Officer, Roger Sekaziga reiterated that Roke Telkom is an indigenous company that deploys Fibre to the Home, and a hybrid of Fibre/Fixed Wireless Networks, that serve both Urban and Rural areas, whose mission is to ensure equitable access to broadband, and they are committed to bringing connectivity to unserved and underserved communities, throughout Uganda.

He said, “Our concern has always been that the huge cost of deploying fibre technology will consign the most disadvantaged populations, to a slower digital lane. We believe that together with GX India, the transition from fixed wireless to fiber will be cheaper and faster, pushing fiber backhauls closer to homes that currently, can only be served by wireless internet.”

“The partnership, with GX India, a global player, will permit us to deliver highspeed broadband further than our current footprint, by lowering the cost of devices required to deliver these fibre services,” he added.

The unique solutions that GX India brings to Uganda include; AI-based optical network terminals and software, always on remote technical support among others. As part of this partnership, GX India will also provide locking of network devices, customized and tailor-made solutions, along with screen printing and Graphic User Interface (GUI) Page customization.

The Senior Manager of GX Group-India & Africa, Ashu Gupta applauded Roke Telkom for the constant steps they are always taking in order to improve the internet experience in Uganda.

He said, “With this partnership, we aim to leverage GX India’s expertise and resources to introduce new services and solutions that will step-change the way our customers connect, communicate, and collaborate.”

The Roke Telkom Chief Financial Officer, Edwin Kyambadde Musoke welcomed and expressed his confidence in the partnership.

“By combining Roke Telkom Uganda’s local understanding and network infrastructure with GX India’s global experience, we are confident that we will drive positive change and contribute to the growth of the telecommunications sector in Uganda for Ugandans,” he said.

GX Group has been a leading Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) company focused on the manufacturing and development of FTTH products on the global scene for over 20 years.

The partnership between Roke Telkom and GX India comes at a time when Roke Telkom is taking giant steps to extend affordable and super-fast internet across the country through mobile, broadband, fiber, and satellite networks.