Roke Telkom concludes charity drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Roke Telkom, a Ugandan-owned telecommunications company has concluded its annual corporate social responsibility initiative dubbed Roke Gives Back, with donations of welfare items and learning equipment worth Shs 33m in five districts across the country.

At the start of October, the internet company launched its philanthropic initiative aimed at extending welfare support to 300 children and women in orphanages and care centers.

Some of the beneficiaries include Generations in Action Children’s home in Gulu, Maana Rescue Home Nsorro in Fort Portal, Smile Africa Ministries in Tororo, Mama Jane Child Care Center in Jinja and Bless a Child Foundation.

The company said in a notice on Nov.12 that it donated relief items including, learning equipment, beddings, food, television, internet and more.

Amanya Atuhaire, the credit control manager at Roke said that the donated items will enable the caretakers to look after the children during these COVID-19 tough times.

During the visit at Bless A Child Foundation, a home to children receiving cancer treatment, Mauricia Kayizi, the head of product and business intelligence at Roke Telkom, said Roke Telkom dedicates the month of October every year to give back to the community on top of the other engagements during the year as goodwill to restore hope and aspirations among the vulnerable communities.

The charitable drive has happened in four districts including; Gulu, Fort Portal, Tororo, Jinja and Kampala.