ROAD SAFETY: Boda Boda riders get safety training and gear from betPawa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an effort to enhance road safety in Kampala, a ‘betPawa Boda-boda Road Safety Campaign’ has been launched. This initiative by betPawa, aims to address the pressing issue of road accidents, particularly involving boda boda riders who are among the most vulnerable groups to traffic incidents in the country.

The renowned betting brand has set a target of supporting a minimum of 600 boda boda riders during the campaign, recognizing the pivotal role these motorcycles play in Uganda’s public transport system.

Ivy Igunduura, betPawa Country Manager, expressed the brand’s commitment, stating, “We want to ensure the safety of both boda boda users and riders. Through education on road safety regulations and the provision of necessary safety gear, such as helmets, reflector jackets, and hands-free phone holders, we aim to significantly contribute to reducing road accidents involving boda bodas.”

Igunduura explained that they are taking a proactive approach by not only raising awareness about road safety rules but also providing essential safety equipment to boda boda riders. The campaign will span across five divisions, namely Nakawa, Makindye, and Rubaga in Kampala, as well as Entebbe and Kira in Wakiso district.

She said the focus on road safety aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate accidents, making it a crucial partnership in promoting safe transportation. By distributing safety equipment and fostering awareness, the company seeks to create a positive impact on road safety and contribute to a safer environment for boda boda riders and their passengers.