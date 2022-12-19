ROAD ACCIDENT: Serere County MP dead

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bishop Patrick Okabe, the Serere County member of parliament has died in a motor accident. According to information obtained by URN, Bishop Okabe was involved in a head-on collision with a Kenya truck registration number KCX 071K while driving with his wife, Christine Okabe, and driver to Kampala in his V8 Landcruiser registration number UBK 995F at Naboa along Mbale-Tirinyi road on Monday morning.

Okabe died on the spot while his wife was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition. His wife also died while being rushed to Mbale Regional Refferal Hospital. Joel Namisi, a Junior Pastor in Faith Ministries, which was started by Okabe confirmed the death of his boss, saying his body is lying at Mbale Hospital mortuary.

He told our reporter that the truck lost control and crashed into Bishop Okabe’s vehicle. “We lost him in times we needed him,” Namisi said in a WhatsApp message. The late Okabe is also the founder of Faith FM, a Christian radio in Mbale city, and Rhema High school in Soroti

Hon.Patrick Okabe, the member of Parliament for Serere, and the wife have Perished in a road Accident. pic.twitter.com/nVqiWhT7WV — CENTENARY RADIO 88.1 FM MASAKA (@RadioCentenary) December 19, 2022

Hon. Patrick Okabe (MP) Serere County has died in a road accident in Naboa Budaka District. pic.twitter.com/td7a0zfeZN — Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi (@Balaam1980) December 19, 2022

URN