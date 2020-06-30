Rising L. Kyoga water submerges 549 latrines in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rising water levels at Lake Kyoga have submerged close to 550 pit latrines in the areas of Nakasongola, resulting in a sanitation crisis in the areas.

Lake Kyoga is projected to exceed the highest historical water level of 13.2 meters as Water levels for major water bodies across the country continue to go up. As the levels rise, they are submerging shorelines, swamps and flood plains, displacing thousands of people and flooding infrastructure.

In Nakasongola, a total of 549 pit latrines across the sub-counties of Kalungi, Lwampanga, Lwabyata and Nabiswera have been swept off by the overriding water, according to a report on the impact of the rising water levels released by Nakasongola Chief Administrative Officer Alex Felix Majeme.

The report, submitted to the Presidential and Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, which is investigating the extent of the damage by rising water levels indicates that 236 of the affected latrine structures are in Lwampanga sub-county, followed by Nabiswera with 131, Kalungi with 109 and Lwabyata with 70. Majeme says that the health centres in the sub-counties have equally registered an increase in cases of diarrhoea as a result of poor faecal disposal leaks.

Mariam Nabutaka, the District Female Councillor for Lwampanga explains that the situation has been worsened by the fact that the now contaminated lake, is now the main source of water for area residents. She explains that boreholes at landing sites which were a source of safe water were also submerged.

Ninga village Chairperson Rogers Bisaaso Mugerwa says that some have resorted to open defecation after even public toilets collapsed. The leaders have appealed for water treatment kits and emergency drug supplies to avert a possible outbreak of cholera in the area.

Nakasongola District Chairman Sam Kigula says that sanitation crisis can only be averted if the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Local Government speed up the process of relocating all people affected by rising waters.

The report indicated that 1,614 households have been displaced by rising waters and the district has identified land at Kyarubanga Forest Reserve for their relocation to address the crisis.

URN