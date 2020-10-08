Richard Elimu handed NRM flag for Gweri county after tribunal hearing

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A tribunal handling petitions from National Resistance Movement-NRM party primaries been declared Richard Elimu the winner of the NRM primaries for Gweri County, Soroti District.

The declaration was made in Kampala on Wednesday following a petition filed by Charles Emuria, who cited voter bribery and intimidation of his supporters by Elimu’s camp.

In a letter signed by the Deputy Chairperson NRM Electoral Commission John Kigyagi Aripa indicates, Elimu is the duly elected NRM flag bearer for the elective position of Member of Parliament for Gweri Constituency, Soroti district.

According to results declared by Soroti district NRM returning officer Musa Oroma for Gweri County, Elimu got 3,240 votes, Emuria 2,192 and Jude Okello, the other candidate got 1,171 votes.

Elimu says that all the allegations of voter bribery and intimidation by his opponent were wrong, a reason why he was handed the party flag after a tribunal hearing.

Emuria said he is not satisfied with the outcome of the tribunal hearing.

********

URN