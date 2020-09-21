Rich nations purchased more than half of COVID-19 vaccine candidates: Oxfam

Beijing, China | XINHUA | Wealthy countries, including the United States, Britain and Japan, have purchased more than half of the expected COVID-19 vaccine supply, global anti-poverty charitable organization Oxfam has said.

Rich countries have bought up to 51 percent of the promised doses of leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, while representing just 13 percent of the world’s population, Oxfam said in a statement published on its website Thursday.

The nonprofit analyzed five deals contracted between governments and pharmaceutical companies — AstraZeneca, Gamaleya/Sputnik, Moderna, Pfizer and Sinovac — which have the combined production capacity to make 5.9 billion doses.

Vaccine supply deals have already been agreed for 5.3 billion doses, of which 2.7 billion have been purchased by developed countries and territories, while the remaining 2.6 billion have been bought by or promised to developing nations including India, China and Brazil, according to Oxfam.

“Access to a life-saving vaccine shouldn’t depend on where you live or how much money you have,” said Robert Silverman, advocacy manager in Oxfam America’s Private Sector Department. “The development and approval of a safe and effective vaccine is crucial, but equally important is making sure the vaccines are available and affordable to everyone. COVID-19 anywhere is COVID-19 everywhere.”

******

XINHUA