Review: Everton remain leaders after derby, Aston Villa go second and West Ham shock Spurs

London, UK | XINHUA | West Ham produced an incredible comeback to draw with Tottenham 3-3 at White Hart Lane while Aston Villa went to the second rank after defeating Leicester City 1-0 Sunday in the English Premier League.

Thanks to Heung Min Son and two strikes from Harry Kane, Spurs had three goals in hand until the 82nd minute when Fabian Balbuena’s header pulled one back for West Ham.

Davinson Sanchez headed into his own net three minutes later and Manuel Lanzini’s 94th minute thunderbolt ended West Ham’s incredible fightback.

Ross Barkley’s shot from outside of the penalty area gave Aston Villa a 91st minute win away to Leicester City, who were missing several key players, including Jamie Vardy.

Aston Villa marched into second place on the standings after this match.

Sheffield United and Fulham remain without a win after their 1-1 draw on Sunday lunchtime, although Fulham will probably feel more disappointed after seeing Aleksander Mitrovic smash a penalty over the bar.

Ademola Lookman put Fulham in lead with his 77th minute goal, however, Billy Sharp’s 85th minute penalty saved a point for Sheffield.

Alex Mac Allister’s late goal cancelled out Wilfred Zaha’s 19th minute penalty and give Brighton a late draw away to Crystal Palace. Brighton’s Lewis Dunk was sent off in the 93rd minute for a bad challenge on Gary Cahill.

Everton remain top of the table after they drew with Liverpool on Saturday.

Everton’s ten-year run without a win against local rivals Liverpool continued as their 100 percent start to the new season was ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Goodison Park on Saturday, but Carlo Ancelotti’s men will probably not complain too much after this feisty derby.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead after neat work from Andrew Robertson and three minutes later Everton keeper Jordan Pickford was lucky to not be sent off after a bad challenge on Virgil Van Dijk, who will need an operation to repair a damaged cruciate knee ligament.

Michael Keane equalized with a 19th minute header and Mohamed Salah’s left foot shot restored Liverpool’s lead with 18 minutes remaining.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute, but there was still time for Richarlison to see red for a wild challenge on Thiago Alcantara and a questionable VAR decision to rule out what would have been the winning goal for Jordan Henderson.

XINHUA