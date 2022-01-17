Rev. Pons Ozelle enthroned Bishop of Nebbi Diocese

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rt. Rev. Pons Ozelle has been consecrated and enthroned as the 3rd Bishop of Nebbi Diocese. He replaces the 2nd Bishop of Nebbi, the Rt. Rev. Alphonse Watho-Kudi, who died in January 2021 due to COVID-19.

Rev Ozelle was enthroned on Sunday, January 16, 2022, by the Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda, the Most Reverend Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, in a ceremony held at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Goli on Sunday.

During the event, the Rt. Rev. Professor Alfred Olwa, Bishop of Lango Diocese, preached from Isaiah 61:1-8 and declared that the Spirit of the Lord had called and anointed Bishop Pons to preach the good news of Jesus at this time in history, especially in Nebbi.

The newly consecrated Bishop Pons Ozelle also based his charge on the same passage from Isaiah 61, summarized as “Restoration through Jesus Christ from whom tangible healing, repair, and hope will come.”

In his maiden speech, the new Bishop pledged to skill the youth, strengthen the family ministry and minister to the wider community. Bishop Pons also stressed the need for registration of land, promoting SACCOs and tree planting at both household and institutional levels, promoting dedication, especially retaining Primary Teacher Training Colleges in the Diocese and upgrading clergy education.

He also appealed to young people to embrace dialogue in seeking support for their challenges.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Kaziimba in his speech reiterated the Church position in regards to admitting pregnant and breastfeeding girls back to school. He says there is a need for government to work with the Church to forge a way forward on how to integrate teenage mothers into school without compromising the values that the Church holds so dear.

Vice President Jessica Alupo who represented President Yoweri Museveni at the event, urged the Church to skill the youth to address the challenge of unemployment. She also pledged the support of the government as a development partner and presented a new car to the Bishop to facilitate his movement in the Diocese.

Rev. Ozelle was born on August 17, 1969. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Theological College in Singapore. He also has a Certificate in Administrative Law and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a post-graduate Diploma in Teacher Education from Kyambogo University, and a Diploma in Business Studies from Uganda College of Commerce, Pakwach.

Rev. Ozelle was born again at the age of 24 on December 19, 1993.

His salvation followed the death of two of his friends, an experience that left him shaken and in his own words, he heard the voice of God telling him that he would surely die at a young age if he did not repent of his unGodly ways.

He has ordained a deacon in 2000 and then made a priest on November 18, 2001. He has served as Diocesan Secretary and Diocesan Administrator of Nebbi Diocese, Archdeacon of Jonam and Padyere Archdeaconries in Nebbi diocese between 2006 and 2012, parish priest, and Chaplain of several schools.

Rev. Ozelle has also served with World Vision, taught at Uganda College of Commerce and Paidha Primary Teachers’ Training College, and Chaired the Boards of Governors for Uringi Secondary School and Pakwach Secondary School. Rev. Ozelle is married to Edna Owila, who teaches at Uringi Secondary School, and God has blessed them with four children.

