Rev. Asiimwe consecrated 6th North Kigezi Diocese Bishop

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe has officially taken over as the 6th Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese. He was consecrated and enthroned at exactly 11:19 AM on Sunday by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu at St. Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano in Rukungiri district.

The Vice president, Jesicca Alupo, and Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the Minister for East African Community Affairs were among the government officials who attended the function. Preaching during the Service, Church of Uganda Archbishop Emeritus Luke Orombi asked Asiimwe to create togetherness among Christians in the diocese through preaching the Gospel.

About Asiimwe

He was elected on January 18, 2023, by the House of Bishops to replace Rt. Rev. Benon Magezi who succumbed to COVID-19 in 2021. Following the death of Magezi, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba appointed retired Bishop Patrick Tugume as the caretaker of the North Kigezi Diocese.

Rev Asiimwe was born on 24th April 1965 in Mparo, Rukiga District. He accepted Jesus as his personal savior on 8th January 1988. Rev Asiimwe earned a Master of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a Bachelor of Education from Makerere University, and a Diploma in Education from the National Teachers College in Kabale.

He has attended numerous capacity-building pieces of training locally as well as internationally. By the time of his election as North Kigezi Diocese Bishop, Rev. Asiimwe was serving as the Chaplain of St. Francis Chapel, Makerere University.

Prior to this position, he served as the Provincial Youth and Students Coordinator where he helped develop the very influential PAYSCO (Provincial Annual Youth and Students Convention) program. He also served as the Chaplain to Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, and Coordinator of the Provincial Healing, Deliverance, and Intercessory Prayer Ministry.

It is #OFFICIAL: The Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe has been consecrated and enthroned as the 6th Bishop of Diocese of North Kigezi. Congratulations, Rt. Rev. Onesimus Asiimwe!☺ May God bless you, Lord Bishop, as you take on this new sphere of Christian ministry. #spirituality pic.twitter.com/42rA3Y0Xte — Uganda Christian University (@UCUniversity) March 12, 2023



