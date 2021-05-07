Retiring Cranes captain Onyango gets Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni yesterday handed retiring Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango an 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross as a gift for his services to the country.

The function at which the car that costs at least sh90million was handed over at State House, was attended by among others Onyango’s mum, football federation, ministry and Olympics Committee officials.

One of the greatest goalkeepers Uganda Cranes has had, Denis Onyango, retired from international football last month after Uganda failed to make it to their third straight African Cup of Nations.

The South African based captain and goalkeeper, is considered one of Africa’s best goalkeepers today and his starring role led Uganda Cranes to two consecutive African Cup of Nations finals in 2017 and 2019. Uganda had not qualified for the AFCON finals since 1978.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from international football. After much consideration, my family, managers and I, decided it was in my best interest to hang my gloves on my beloved Cranes 🇺🇬 Big thanks to every Ugandan over the years,” he announced on twitter.