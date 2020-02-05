Retired SCP Odongpiny speaks out about his time as police court chairman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Retired Senior Police Commissioner – SCP Dennis Odongpiny, has spoken out about the challenges he encountered when he served as Police Court Chairman.

For over three years as Police Court Chairman, Odongpiny tried more than 500 junior an senior police colleagues accused of engaging in various service offences such as torturing, mistreatment of suspects, bribery and extortion.

Odongpiny was replaced by SCP Charles Birungi on December 26 last year. By virtue of his rank, Odongpiny tried several officers in the senior category ranging from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP to Senior Superintendents of Police –SSP.

Aged 60, Odongpiny told URN that he had a secret he would apply to handle officers who sometimes lost their calmness during cross examinations. He said some officers could come to court visibly charged and ready to explode.

Odongpiny told URN that he often made officers understand that he was simply doing his work and also informed them that they were not being witch hunted. He would make them understand that their trials were part of challenges everyone faces in their respective careers. He adds that he would lead the defaulters to the Police Canteen where they would discuss as colleagues.

One of the most challenging cases Odongpiny tried was that of late the ASP Muhammad Kirumira whose offences were perceived as persecution by his seniors accusing them of being hobnobbing with criminals that terrorised Kampala and its outskirts.

Then Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Kirumira was charged with among other offences eating a resident’s Rolex when he was still Officer Incharge – OC Nansana Police Station. ASP Kirumira was eventually convicted and demoted to the rank of Inspector of Police –IP but he was shot dead when his appeal had not be heard.

Other senior officers who would explode in court were those charged over beating supporters of retired Col Dr Kizza Besigye. These include; SSP Andrew Kaggwa, ASP Patrick Muhumuza, SP Moses Nanoka and SSP Samuel Bamuzibire.

SSP Kaggwa was regional police commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police South; SSP Bamuzibire Field Force Unit commander for Kampala Metropolitan Police; SP Nanoka was Wandegeya Division Police commander and ASP Muhumuza was the commander of Field Force operations at Katwe Division Police.

Having joined the police force on February 1, 1987 as Cadet ASP, Odongpiny was officially retired from the police force alongside 278 others six days ago. One of his other challenges was being interfered by powerful people who were relatives and friends to the suspects particularly during investigation of the then rampant bank frauds.

To officers still serving in the police force, Odongpiny says they should have retirement plans because one can retire unprepared and face hurdles to deal with life outside public service employment. For him, he says he built rentals and established farms that will keep him earning a living.

*******

URN